Chicago could shut down Loop during convergence of weekend events, officials warn

There are a ton of major events happening in downtown Chicago this weekend, and as a result OEMC is warning the city may need to shut down the Loop.

There are festivals, sports games, concerts and Mexican Independence Day weekend celebrations all converging on the city Saturday and Sunday, bringing hundreds of thousands of people downtown.

City officials are already strongly encouraging anyone attending the downtown events this weekend to use CTA instead of driving, but they also warned that the sheer number of people could necessitate shutting down access to or streets in the Loop to cars.

If vehicle access to downtown Chicago is limited, OEMC said there will be access points to get in or out at:

Halsted & Washington

Halsted & Madison

Halsetd & Jackson

Division & LaSalle

Roosevelt & Canal

Taylor & Desplaines

18th & State

18th & Indiana

Mexican Independence Day weekend celebrations always draw lots of celebrants into downtown in massive car caravans, with music playing and flags waving. There are also numerous local events being put on by restaurants and other establishments.

City officials encouraged everyone who wants to celebrate to do so, and said they're ready to go in "full force" after Operation Midway Blitz subdued 2025's events, but did warn participants that flagpoles extended from cars are not allowed.

Among the biggest official events for Mexican Independence Day weekend is the El Grito festival in Grant Park's Butler Field from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The festival features music, food and a celebration of Mexico's Independence.

Street closures are in place for El Grito. Jackson will be closed from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Attendees are strongly encouraged to use CTA to get there.

Sunday morning at 9 a.m. there is also an El Grito 5k Family Walk/Run in Little Village, starting at the corner of 26th and Kostner down to Kedzie Avenue where participants turn and head back down 26th Street to Manuel Perez Jr. Plaza.

Sunday afternoon at 12 p.m. Little Village hosts its annual 26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade starting at the Little Village Arch at 26th and Albany, then heading down 26th Street to Kostner.

Also on Sunday afternoon, at 1 p.m., is the annual Mexican Independence Day Parade along Commercial Avenue from 87th Street to 100th Street.

Outside of Mexican Independence Day, there are other major concerts, festivals and events downtown.

Chief Keef play Huntington Bank Pavillion at Northerly Island Saturday night starting at 7:30 p.m. In Millennium Park, the 2026 Sonic Pavillion Festival will take over Jay Pritzker Pavillion Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 1 to 4 p.m. and Monday evening from 5 to 8 p.m.

Mojo Brookzz also has two shows at Wintrust Arena in the South Loop Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m.

Saturday at 3 p.m. Soldier Field hosts the Chicago Football Classic between the Lincoln Lions and MSU Delta Devils. Sunday at 5:30 p.m., Soldier Field hosts a soccer game between the Chicago Fire and New England Revolution.

In the South Loop, Printer's Row Lit Fest takes over South Dearborn from Ida B. Wells to Polk Street all weekend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you want to get out of downtown, German-American Okotoberfest is in Lincoln Square Friday through Sunday, starting at noon on the weekend. And the Chicago Cubs host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field for a three-game series Friday through Sunday, with all games at 1:20 p.m.

If you are coming downtown this weekend to participate in the fun, make sure you check official city social media accounts and websites for street closure information, and your events' social media accounts and websites for any updates.