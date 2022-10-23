Man arrested after firing gun, sending people running in Chicago Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There was a big scare in the Loop Saturday when a man fired a gun near Macy's.

Police were called to the 0-100 block of East Randolph Street just before 7 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

Officers found a 38-year-old man with a gun and arrested him.

The gunshots sent panicked people running for safety, but no one was hurt.

Area Three detectives are investigating.