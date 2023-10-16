Chicago stabbing: Woman in critical condition after being stabbed inside Logan Square business

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed while inside a business in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood.

The 25-year-old woman was inside the business in the 2200 block of North Milwaukee around 6 p.m. when an unknown man cam inside.

He then stabbed the woman in the chest, the right leg and the left leg before fleeing southbound on Milwaukee.

The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in crtiical condition.

Area Five detectives are investigating.