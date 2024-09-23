Cutting-edge Chicago lithium-ion battery maker to receive big federal grant

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Billions of federal dollars are being awarded to clean energy projects across the country, and Illinois is set to see a big chunk of it.

One of the companies set to benefit from the federal funding is Chicago-based NanoGraf, which opened a research and development facility at 455 N. Ashland Ave. in West Town this past March. NanoGraf Corporation is also headquartered in West Town, at 400 N. Noble St.

NanoGraf calls itself an advanced silicon anode battery material company that says it enables "stronger, lighter, and longer-lasting lithium-ion batteries."

The company is working every day on what it says is the most energy-dense battery on the planet at its R&D lab, and federal dollars are making the difference.

"We're transforming the Rust Belt into the battery belt," said NanoGraf chief executive officer Francis Wang.

The transformation is happening at the NanoGraf lab, where the company tests and creates materials for lithium-ion batteries.

"Batteries provide a way of getting off of previous fuel and energy sources that were used—you know, primarily fossil fuel sources," said Nigel Becknell, vice president of Technology Development for NanoGraf.

Battery production will eventually follow.

"We are testing new recipes every single day for our material," Becknell said.

Wang explained what he says makes NanoGraf different, and why it is making a difference.

"There's this clean energy transition, which is oh so important," Wang said.

NanoGraf is now doing work for the Department of Defense, since the company's batteries are lighter and more powerful than what the military was using before.

"Our batteries make these radios lighter," said Wang.

But that is not all.

NanoGraf just awarded a $60 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to stand up a battery material facility for electric vehicles in Flint, Michigan. This facility is set to produce 2,500 tons of NanoGraf's proprietary silicon anode material per year, and create 200 construction jobs and 150 permanent jobs.

"We are thrilled to welcome NanoGraf to Flint," Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said in a news release. "The combined investment from NanoGraf and the Department of Energy will ensure domestic access to innovative battery technology, meeting future demand for higher-performing EVs, and creating high-paying jobs that will benefit Flint for years to come."

NanoGraf is also set to benefit from Inflation Reduction Act funding, with $2.6 billion in federal dollars spread across seven projects. The State of Illinois estimates that at least 2,700 jobs will be created.

"We're fast at work already in terms of figuring out how do we best use those funds," Wang said.

Wang added that there are benefits beyond business success in

transforming the Rust Belt into the battery belt.

"Decreasing our dependence on oil is really important," he said.

This all means big goals at the R&D facility in West Town for NanoGraf batteries and battery components.

"The big hope and dream is to have that in an electric vehicle, and extend electric vehicle range by 20 to 30%," Wang said.

In addition to federal Inflation Reduction Act funding for clean energy projects, the State of Illinois has also provided incentives several such projects through state programs like REV (Reimagining Energy and Vehicles) Illinois.

NanoGraf is not one of the companies that received state incentives.

Among those that did are:

Flender, which manufactures items such as gear boxes for wind turbines and expanded its manufacturing in Elgin last year.

Gotion, which last year announced plans for a $2 billion electric vehicle facility in Kankakee County.



Manner Polymers, which announced a PVC compound manufacturing facility in Southern Illinois.



Microlink Devices, which produces state-of-the-art solar sheets and cells and last year expanded its manufacturing in Niles.

Wieland, which in January announced a $500 million to mndernize its copper and copper alloy electric vehicle component manufacturing facility in East Alton.