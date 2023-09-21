Chicago LGBTQ+ International Film Festival and South Asian Film Festival begin Thursday

Thursday night is the opening night of the Chicago LGBTQ+ International Film Festival.

The program begins 7 p.m. Thursday at the Music Box Theatre, with the Chicago premiere of Andy Vallentine's "The Mattachine Family."

The festival continues through Oct. 8 at its hub theater, the Landmark Century Centre Cinema in Lakeview, and the Chicago Filmmakers Firehouse Cinema in Edgewater.

The Chicago South Asian Film Festival also kicks off on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Showplace Icon Theatre in the South Loop. The festival's red carpet event is Friday night.

More than 100 films are on the schedule, ranging from short films to documentaries to a music video.

There's also a "Bollywood" afterparty on Saturday. The film festival runs through Sunday.