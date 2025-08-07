Chicago Leo High School students welcomed back by alumni on first day

Chicago Leo High School students welcomed back by alumni on first day

Chicago Leo High School students welcomed back by alumni on first day

Leo High School in Auburn Gresham returned to school on Thursday for the school's 99th year.

The 270 students were greeted by two long lines of alumni and a marching band for a years-long tradition

The alumni then joined the freshman class for a continental breakfast in the cafeteria.

the school's principal told students they have a lot to be excited about this year.

"All of a sudden, young men on the south side have a national presence, they have a sense of agency, they have a sense of purpose, and we want to bring that sense of pride to them," Principal Shaka Rawls said.

Back-to-school celebration

Also on Chicago's South Side, the nonprofit "Ignite" is hosting a back-to-school event this afternoon in Bronzeville.

Chicago-area families are invited to visit the Rosenwald Courts courtyard until 4 p.m. for free school supplies, food, activities, and access to local services.

This event also kicks off the organization's year-long 50th anniversary celebration.