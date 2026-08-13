Chicago's Leo High School begins centennial school year

Chicago's Leo High School students are returning to school on Thursday for the school's 100th year.

Alumni and community members lined up outside the school to welcome students to their first day of class.

Last year, Leo High School gained national fame after its choir took fourth place on "America's Got Talent."

The choir first caught the attention of CBS News Chicago's Audrina Sinclair more than a year ago, and since then, the group of young men has captured the hearts of Chicago, as well as the show's judges and voters across the country.

One senior who contributed to the choir for the past four years shared what he hopes to see for the high school's future.

"I'd like to see more young men like me and more young men like people out here to continue graduating and continue accomplishing," Blake said.

Principal Dr. Shaka Rawls said this year, the school's choir has been invited by the South African government to travel to Botswana. The principal also says the school is hoping to get an audience with the Pope during their trip to the Vatican.