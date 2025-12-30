Chicago organizations' lawsuits take U.S. Department of Education to task over funding cuts

Education advocates in Chicago filed two lawsuits against the U.S. Department of Education this week, arguing that students returning from Christmas vacation will be left without crucial resources such as afterschool programs.

One of the lawsuits was filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., by the American Federation of Teachers and the Brighton Park Neighborhood Council. The other was filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Chicago by Afterschool for Children and Teens Now (ACT Now) and Metropolitan Family Services.

One of the main allegations in the lawsuits is that the federal government is pulling grant money in the middle of the academic year.

News of the cuts apparently came only a week before winter break — leaving 32 schools across Illinois scrambling to figure out how to staff and pay for STEM and robotics classes, financial literacy programs, and workforce development training.

Other impacted activities include afterschool tutoring, high school clubs, and enrichment learning programs for younger children.

Approximately 19,000 students will lose access to the programs when they return to school after New year's.

Several staff members could also be laid off.

All this comes as a surprise to school administrators because they expected the grants in question to last several years.

Attorneys allege the "last-minute loss" of funding is unlawful. They said schools around the country will feel "immediate and irreparable harm."

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Education responded right away when asked for an explanation Tuesday morning. Madi Biedermann, deputy assistant secretary for communications at the DOE, blamed the halt in funding on a conflict with the priorities of the Trump administration: