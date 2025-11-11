Watch CBS News
Local News

2 men arrested after shooting in Chicago Lawn

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Two men were arrested after a shooting in Chicago Lawn early Tuesday morning. 

Just before 1 a.m., Chicago police said a 37-year-old man was inside his car, in the 6500 block of South Oakley Avenue, when two armed men approached on bikes. 

Police said the men fired shots, hitting the victim in the left arm. 

The 37-year-old man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. 

The two men were taken into custody, and charges are pending. 

Area One detectives are investigating. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue