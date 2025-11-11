2 men arrested after shooting in Chicago Lawn

Two men were arrested after a shooting in Chicago Lawn early Tuesday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., Chicago police said a 37-year-old man was inside his car, in the 6500 block of South Oakley Avenue, when two armed men approached on bikes.

Police said the men fired shots, hitting the victim in the left arm.

The 37-year-old man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The two men were taken into custody, and charges are pending.

Area One detectives are investigating.