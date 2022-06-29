Chicago July 4 Fireworks 2022: Where and when to watch shows around the area
CHICAGO (CBS) — Celebrate the Fourth of July with these fireworks shows around the Chicagoland area.
Antioch
Date: July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Williams Park
741 Main St.
Arlington Heights
Plans to be determined
Aurora
Date: July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: RiverEdge Park and McCullough Park
Barrington
Date: July 1 at dusk
Where: Barrington High School, view throughout town
Batavia
Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Engstrom Park and Batavia High School
Bartlett
Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Stearns and S. Bartlett roads
Beecher
Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Firemen's Park, 673 Penfield St.
Bensenville
Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Redmond Recreational Complex
Bolingbrook
Date: July 4 at dusk
Where: Bolingbrook Golf Club, 2001 Rodeo Drive
Buffalo Grove
Date: July 4 at 9:20 p.m.
Where: Willow Stream Park
Chicago
Date: July 2 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Navy Pier, Viewable from multiple locations along lakefront
Deerfield
Date: July 3 at dusk
Where: Brickyards Park, 375 Elm St.
Downers Grove
Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: 75th Street and Lemont Road
Evanston
Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Viewable from the lakefront
Elgin
Date: July 4 at 9:20 p.m.
Where: Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave.
Frankfort
Date: July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Main Park
Glen Ellyn
Date: July 4 at dusk
Where: Lake Ellyn Park
Glencoe
Date: July 3 at 9 p.m.
Where: Lakefront Park
Glenview
Date: July 4 at 9:20 p.m.
Where: Gallery Park
Hawthorn Woods
Date: July 3
Where: Community Park, 5 Park View Lane
Lake Zurich
Date: July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Paulus Park
Lemont
Date: July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Centennial Park
Libertyville
Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Butler Lake Park
Mount Prospect
Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Road
Naperville
Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Frontier Park Sports Complex, 3380 Cedar Glade Drive
Oak Park
Date: July 4 at dusk
Where: Oak Park and River Forest High School football stadium, near East Avenue and Lake Street
Orland Park
Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Centennial Park
Oswego
Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Prairie Point Park, 4120 Plainfield Road
Palatine
Date: July 3 at dusk
Where: Community Park
Pingree Grove
Date: July 9 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Pinegree Grove Baseball Field #4, 1005 Wester Blvd.
Romeoville
Date: July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Lukancic Middle School, Volunteer and Discovery parks
Roselle
Date: July 3 at dusk
Where: Lake Park High School West Campus, 500 W. Bryn Mawr Ave.
Skokie
3-D Fireworks Festival
Date: July 4 at dusk
Where: Niles West High School, 5701 W. Oakton St.
South Holland
Date: July 4 at 9 p.m.
Where: South Suburban College, 15800 State Street
Streamwood
Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Dolphin Park, 880 S. Park Blvd.
Streator
Date: July 10
Where: Northpoint Plaza Field
Vernon Hills
Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Big Bear Lake in Century Park
Warrenville
Date: July 3 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Cerny Park
Wauconda
Date: July 3 at dusk
Where: Bangs Lake
Waukegan
Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Waukegan Harbor & Marina
Wheaton
Date: July 3 at dusk
Where: Graf Park
Wilmette
Date: July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Gillson Park
Woodstock
Date: July 4 at dusk
Where: Emricson Park
Munster, Ind.
Date: July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Centennial Park
Hammond, Ind.
Date: July 4, at 9:30 p.m
Where: Pavilion at Wolf Lake Memorial Park
Highland, Ind.
Date: July 4 at 9 p.m.
Where: Homestead Park
Crown Point, Ind.
Date: July 4, at dusk
Where: Lake County Fairgrounds
Schererville, Ind.
Date: July 1 at 9:45 p.m.
Where: Rohrman Park
