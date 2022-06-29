Chicago July 4 Fireworks 2022: Where and when to watch shows around the area

CHICAGO (CBS) — Celebrate the Fourth of July with these fireworks shows around the Chicagoland area.

Antioch

Date: July 4 at 9:15 p.m.

Where: Williams Park

741 Main St.

Arlington Heights

Plans to be determined

Aurora

Date: July 4 at 9:15 p.m.

Where: RiverEdge Park and McCullough Park

Barrington

Date: July 1 at dusk

Where: Barrington High School, view throughout town

Batavia

Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Engstrom Park and Batavia High School

Bartlett

Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Stearns and S. Bartlett roads

Beecher

Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Firemen's Park, 673 Penfield St.

Bensenville

Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Redmond Recreational Complex

Bolingbrook

Date: July 4 at dusk

Where: Bolingbrook Golf Club, 2001 Rodeo Drive

Buffalo Grove

Date: July 4 at 9:20 p.m.

Where: Willow Stream Park

Chicago

Date: July 2 at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Navy Pier, Viewable from multiple locations along lakefront

Deerfield

Date: July 3 at dusk

Where: Brickyards Park, 375 Elm St.

Downers Grove

Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Where: 75th Street and Lemont Road

Evanston

Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Viewable from the lakefront

Elgin

Date: July 4 at 9:20 p.m.

Where: Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave.

Frankfort

Date: July 4 at 9:15 p.m.

Where: Main Park

Glen Ellyn

Date: July 4 at dusk

Where: Lake Ellyn Park

Glencoe

Date: July 3 at 9 p.m.

Where: Lakefront Park

Glenview

Date: July 4 at 9:20 p.m.

Where: Gallery Park

Hawthorn Woods

Date: July 3

Where: Community Park, 5 Park View Lane

Lake Zurich

Date: July 4 at 9:15 p.m.

Where: Paulus Park

Lemont

Date: July 3 at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Centennial Park

Libertyville

Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Butler Lake Park

Mount Prospect

Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Road

Naperville

Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Frontier Park Sports Complex, 3380 Cedar Glade Drive

Oak Park

Date: July 4 at dusk

Where: Oak Park and River Forest High School football stadium, near East Avenue and Lake Street

Orland Park

Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Centennial Park

Oswego

Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Prairie Point Park, 4120 Plainfield Road

Palatine

Date: July 3 at dusk

Where: Community Park

Pingree Grove

Date: July 9 at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Pinegree Grove Baseball Field #4, 1005 Wester Blvd.

Romeoville

Date: July 3 at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Lukancic Middle School, Volunteer and Discovery parks

Roselle

Date: July 3 at dusk

Where: Lake Park High School West Campus, 500 W. Bryn Mawr Ave.

Skokie

3-D Fireworks Festival

Date: July 4 at dusk

Where: Niles West High School, 5701 W. Oakton St.

South Holland

Date: July 4 at 9 p.m.

Where: South Suburban College, 15800 State Street

Streamwood

Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Dolphin Park, 880 S. Park Blvd.

Streator

Date: July 10

Where: Northpoint Plaza Field

Vernon Hills

Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Big Bear Lake in Century Park

Warrenville

Date: July 3 at 9:15 p.m.

Where: Cerny Park

Wauconda

Date: July 3 at dusk

Where: Bangs Lake

Waukegan

Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Waukegan Harbor & Marina

Wheaton

Date: July 3 at dusk

Where: Graf Park

Wilmette

Date: July 3 at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Gillson Park

Woodstock

Date: July 4 at dusk

Where: Emricson Park

Munster, Ind.

Date: July 3 at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Centennial Park

Hammond, Ind.

Date: July 4, at 9:30 p.m

Where: Pavilion at Wolf Lake Memorial Park

Highland, Ind.

Date: July 4 at 9 p.m.

Where: Homestead Park

Crown Point, Ind.

Date: July 4, at dusk

Where: Lake County Fairgrounds

Schererville, Ind.

Date: July 1 at 9:45 p.m.

Where: Rohrman Park