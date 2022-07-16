Chicago is the second-best city in the world, Time Out survey says

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is officially the second-best city in the world - at least according to 20,000 people polled by TimeOut.com.

The annual Time Out survey ranks Chicago number two for best cities to both live in and visit - based on everything from food and drink to culture and affordability.

Time Out editor Emma Krupp explains: "Our beloved Midwest metropolis was voted the funnest city in the world this year, a fact borne out by the city's near-overwhelming docket of summer festivals, outdoor events, art exhibitions and free stuff to do every weekend."

Krupp wrote further that 96 percent of locals rate Chicago highly for food and drink, and 95 percent of respondents give high marks to the city's art and culture scene.

While conceding Chicago's struggle with crime, Krupp also noted that community groups and activists are working hard for a better tomorrow – and Chicago was also voted the fourth-most resilient city in the world.

Number one on the list is Edinburgh, Scotland. Rounding up the top five are Medellín, Colombia; Glasgow; and Amsterdam.

Another U.S. City doesn't appear on the list until New York City shows up at number 20. San Francisco is also on the list at number 25, Boston at number 29, Miami at number 38, and Los Angeles at number 42.