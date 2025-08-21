Chicago institution commemorates 100 years since founding of Pullman porters' union

A South Side Chicago institution is honoring a historic milestone.

On Aug. 25, 1925, Pullman porters formed what would become a historic union representing train workers. A century later, the important story of the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters Union is taking on new life.

"It's so important to understand that the struggle is never, ever over," said Kenneth Webb.

The struggle runs deep in Webb's roots. His dad was one of the Pullman porters.

"Even though they were treated poorly, called names, disrespected, they still had self-esteem and self-respect," Webb said.

Pullman porters were African American men who worked on Pullman sleeping cars, providing service to passengers on trains.

On Thursday, the Pullman National Historical Park on Chicago's Far South Side kicked off their celebration for the 100th anniversary of the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters — the first Black labor union recognized by a major U.S. corporation.

George M. Pullman, president of the Pullman Palace Car Company, had construction begun for his company town in the 1880s. The town of over 1,000 homes and public buildings was completed in 1884, according to the Historic Pullman Foundation.

Forty-one years later, labor organizer A. Phillip Randolph formed the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters. The National Park Service notes that at the time, porters made up 44% of the Pullman workforce, and Pullman was the largest employer of Black Americans in the country.

The Library of Congress noted that the porters worked long hours for little pay that was supposed to be supplemented by tips, endured bad working conditions, and had to pay for their own uniforms, meals, and sleeping quarters on trains. They were subjected to verbal abuse and racial slurs on top of all that.

"It was the struggle to become recognized as a union," said Historic Pullman Foundation president Maria Hibbs. "It was the struggle for the porters and maids to endure some of the indignities that people hurled upon them when they were working."

The Historic Pullman Foundation said the porters weren't just railway workers — they were cultural ambassadors.

"It's a story worth knowing, especially today with things that are happening in our country, and we've got to remember these stories," said Hibbs. "We need to take them to heart. We need to remember our past."

The exhibit in the Pullman National Historic Park has been open since the beginning of June, but the park says Thursday was the official grand opening as it highlights stories of the Pullman Porters and their fight for workplace dignity.

"Our ancestors fought so hard and went through so much that we cannot let that go," said Webb. "We cannot leave that behind. We have to take that as a steppingstone to further ourselves to become better."

The Pullman Historic Foundation said the exhibit on the union is open to the public at the Pullman National Historical Park Visitor Center, 610 E. 111th St., and there will be activities throughout the year that will draw attention to the special anniversary.