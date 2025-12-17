Chicago Inspector General says CPD needs to improve tracking officer disciplinary cases

The top watch dog for the City of Chicago says the Chicago Polcie Department needs to do a better job of keeping track of officer disciplinary cases.

The OIG found the documentation of final discipline in citywide personnel and payroll databases were inconsistent, and was most incomplete for reprimands and suspensions.

In their new report, the city's Inspector General claims CPD could not provide records for more than half of cases in which officers were reprimanded. It could also not provide records for more than a third of suspensions in a specific time period.

The IG said this could create issues when it comes to choosing appropriate punishment for officers who have had multiple disciplinary issues, but it found that officer firings were adequately recorded.

The IG went on to write, "There can be no meaningful, credible accountability — and we cannot hope to foster public trust — if we cannot, at the most basic level, actually ensure that discipline is implemented."