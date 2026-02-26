Watch CBS News
Chicago inspector general recommends changes to city's 311 service request system

Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Chicago Inspector General Deborah Witzburg is calling for changes to the city's 311 non-emergency service request system.

Based on surveys of Chicago residents, the inspector general's found the 311 system doesn't give users clear information on the overall process, the status of requests, or the timeframe for work to be done.

In fact, community members used the term "black hole" to describe the 311 system.

Chicago Inspector General audit of 311 service request process
The city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications admitted it needs to communicate better with the public and with city departments and needs more consistent training.

