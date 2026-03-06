Chicago immigration activists react to Kristi Noem's ouster from Homeland Security

Activists and immigrant advocacy groups who came face-to-face with federal agents during the Trump administration's immigration crackdown known as "Operation Midway Blitz" welcomed the removal of Kristi Noem as Secretary of Homeland Security, but remain wary about the department's future.

Every Friday for several weeks, activists have visited the FBI's Chicago office on the Near West Side – among them, Baltazar Enriquez, with the Little Village Community Council.

"We're asking that they, number one, investigate the murder of Silverio Villegas Gonzalez, who was killed by an ICE agent September 12, 2025 out in Franklin Park, Illinois," Enriquez said.

Enriquez also wants deaths in Homeland Security detention centers to be investigated.

He was among rapid responders who confronted federal agents deployed by the Department of Homeland Security during "Operation Midway Blitz."

Now the person who led that effort is being replaced.

"We're happy that they got rid of Kristi Noem, but they're going to replace her with someone else, and he might be worse," Enriquez said.

President Trump removed Noem as Homeland Security Secretary this week and nominated U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin to replace her.

Enriquez said, even with Noem leaving, his work continues to monitor for federal agents in Chicago and prepare for future operations.

"ICE have not left. We know they're still here, and they're still kidnapping people, and our volunteers are out there patrolling from 7 in the morning to 7 at night," he said.

Other immigrant advocacy groups also said that Noem's departure is welcomed news, but they said they believe it changes very little, and they continue to push for more reform of the Department of Homeland Security.

"The damage and violence that ICE brings to our communities didn't start with Kristi Noem and it's not going to end with her departure," said Brandon Lee, communications director at the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights.

Lee said his group continues efforts like support hotlines, rapid response teams, and rights education.

The group's advocacy work also now includes pushing elected officials to enact changes at Homeland Security.

Funding for the department lapsed in February, and Congress has been unable to agree on a deal to end the Homeland Security shutdown as Democrats and the White House remain at odds on restraints for federal immigration agents. Both sides have been going back and forth with counterproposals, though the details have not been made public. According to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, both sides are "still far apart."

"Regardless of who leads the department, we want to make sure that senators are holding the line; not another dollar for DHS unless there are real changes to the way that the agency operates," Lee said.