Chicago Police issue alert of 11 more Hyundai and Kia thefts

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are warning residents yet again of thefts across the city involving Hundai and Kia vehicles.

On Saturday, police released an alert of the following thefts in the Jefferson Park area.

In each case the thieves gained access to the vehicles through an open door or by breaking a window. Once incide, the thieves forced open the steering column and started the vehicles and drove off, police said.

These thefts are only affecting vehicles that require a key to start the vehicle, according to the Chicago Police Department.

CPD released the following list of incident times and locations:

• 5900 block of West Berenice Ave. on November 4, 2022 1:45 am

3100 block of West Irving Park Rd. on November 6, 2002 9:00 pm

• 4600 block of North Austin Ave. on November 7, 2022 at 8:00 pm

• 5800 block of West Irving Park Rd. on November 8, 2022 at 12:25 am

• 5400 block of West School St. on November 8, 2022 at 1:00 am

• 3300 block of North LeClaire Ave. on November 8, 2022 at 6:45 pm

• 3700 block of North Nora Ave. on November 8, 2002 at 8:00 pm

• 4000 block of North Major Ave. on November 8, 2022 at 9:00 pm

• 4900 block of West Berteau Ave. on November 8, 2022 at 10:00 pm

• 4100 block of North Monitor Ave. on November 8, 2022 at 10:15 pm

• 4400 block of North Mulligan Ave. on November 9, 2022 at 1:45 am

The offenders in these cases are described as multiple people wearing dark clothing and face masks, police said.

In two previous community alerts, police have listed at least 16 Kia and Hyundai vehicles across the city since mid-October.

Police are asking anyone with information on these incidents to contact the Area Five Bureau of Detectives at (312)746-7394.