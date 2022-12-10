Chicago organization helps hospitalized children through art

CHICAGO (CBS) – Young artists, who are patients at area hospitals, are taking part in the Snow City Arts program showing off their work not often seen by the public.

CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot took a look at the organization inspiring young people with difficult health challenges through the arts.

Rosie Colucci creates mono-print artwork as part of the Snow City Arts program at Lurie Children's Hospital.

Colucci received a neurofibromatosis diagnosis when she was just 10 months old. The condition causes tumors to form throughout the body. At age 3, Colucci also received a cancer diagnosis. She's undergone chemotherapy five times since then.

Now, she's 18 and said the Snow City Arts program has brought her comfort, every step of the way.

"The different projects we've done have brought me so much joy because when you're in the hospital, you're thankful for anything you get to do," Colucci said.

Colucci's mother, JoAnne, said, "You're in a place that's not exactly the happiest place to be, in oncology, getting chemotherapy and not feeling so great and it's a welcome distraction. It's good for your soul. It's therapy."

The nonprofit program takes place at four Chicago-area hospitals. The students take part in all kinds of art forms from dance to music classes, to theater and even podcasting.

"I love it!" said Snow City Arts Executive Director Carrie Spitler. "We meet every student where they are, if they have a physical disability or learn in a different way."

Everything is done in a hospital art room, or at a child's bedside.

"We have seen kids change their outlook on whether this is really a horrible moment in their life and be able to change their outlook and see this is a really positive opportunity and also the confidence that's built," said Lurie Children's Hospital's Rebecca Meyers.

On the 12th floor at Lurie Children's Hospital, the hallway is essentially an art gallery. It's showcasing the work of the young people in the Snow City Arts program. The young artists in the program range in age from 3 to 20 years old.

"Snow City Arts has meant the world to me!" Colucci said.

Dan Kerr-Hobert has taught Colucci for 11 years.

"I feel very fortunate to get to do it," Kerr-Hobert said. "We get to make such cool stuff! We get to laugh so much. It is joyful work."

Snow City Arts program relies on donations to do their work. To learn more and donate, visit snowcityarts.org.

Snow City Arts was the winner in the Arts category for the 2015 Make It Better Foundation Philanthropy Awards.