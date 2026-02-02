Hundreds of Chicago high school students walk out to protest ICE, immigration enforcement

Hundreds of Chicago high school students held a walkout to demand an end to violent immigration enforcement policies Monday.

Students from Amundsen High School, Mather High School, Northside College Prep and Roosevelt High School all took part in the protest.

At Amundsen, lines of students streamed out of the doors around 12 p.m. They chanted and held sighs, calling for ICE to leave Chicago.

Then the students marched to River Park in the Lincoln Square neighborhood, where they were joined by teens from other nearby high schools and local politicians at a rally where they pleaded for a return to humanity.