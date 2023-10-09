Chicago high-rise fire leaves one man hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is in the hospital after a highrise fire in Lakeview.

It happened shortly after midnight on the 18th floor of an apartment tower at 3110 North Sheridan Road.

The fire department said one man was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital.

Neighbors described the scary scene.

"I was asleep in my bed, and woke up to fire alarms and the smell of smoke in my building," said resident Taylor Gallop.

"It kinda smelled like a campfire to me, like if you've ever roasted marshmallows, that's kinda what it smelled like to me. So, I'm just like, that's an irregular smell," added another resident Kaleb Bolan

The fire was ultimately contained to the unit it started in.