Chicago sues 2 suburban gun shops, accuses them of contributing to crime in city

CHICAGO (CBS) – The City of Chicago is suing two suburban gun shops accused of contributing to crime in the city.

The newly expanded lawsuit named Eagle Sports Range in Oak Forest and Midwest Sporting Goods in Lyons as defendants. The parent company of Glock Handguns in Austria was also added as a defendant.

The city accused the gunmaker and its local dealers of endangering Chicago residents by selling and marketing Glock handguns that can be easily turned into fully automatic weapons.

The lawsuit claimed the two suburban dealers are top sellers of guns used in crimes in Chicago.