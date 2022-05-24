Watch CBS News
Chicago groups want Mayor Lightfoot to focus on violence prevention programs instead of curfews

By CBSChicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sixty-five community groups are demanding Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot change how the city addresses the increase in gun violence during the summer.

Organizations like A Just Harvest and the Chicago Community Bond Fund want Chicago to re-think its response to violence. They said tougher curfews and more police won't stop the problem.

Instead of focusing on the aftermath, they want the city to look at programs to stop the shooting before it starts.

"We want our city to invest in the things that actually work and address root causes: stable housing, not more incarceration," said Briana Payton of the Chicago Community Bond Fund.

So far this year, Chicago police have responded to nearly 900 shooting incidents. That's actually down 15% from the same time last year.

