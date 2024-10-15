Chicago Greyhound terminal will stay in West Loop for now

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's Greyound station in the West Loop will be staying open for now, after facing possible closure.

The bus company was just days from having to leave the station at 630 W. Harrison St. when its lease was set to expire on Monday.

However, on Tuesday afternoon, Flix North America, the company that runs Greyhound, said they will be signing a month-to-month lease to keep the downtown terminal open for now.

"We will not be leaving the Harrison Street terminal on October 20. Our team is finalizing a month-to-month lease extension with Twenty Lake, and our operations will continue without disruption. This is a temporary solution, and we remain actively engaged with the city and other stakeholders to secure a long-term home for intercity bus service in Chicago," a Flix spokesperson said in an email.

The company has been working with city officials to find a permanent new home for a Greyhound terminal in Chicago. City officials had proposed setting up a new Greyhound bus stop on the street outside Union Station, but owner Amtrak has said that proposal won't work.

The Harrison Street Greyhound station, located right alongside the Jane Byrne Interchange, opened in 1989. In addition to Greyhound itself, the Chicago station is served by Burling Trailways, FlixBus, and Barons Bus.

Greyhound has been losing its stations since 2021, when its parent company sold them to separate buyers. Now, the bus service is being evicted from stations across the country.

Last month, a report from DePaul University noted that if the city's Greyhound bus terminal shuts down, it will make Chicago one of only three of the top 130 largest cities in the whole world that lacks a permanent intercity bus station.