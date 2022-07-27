Watch CBS News
Chicago Gourmet lineup for 2022 includes Oktoberfest-style "Prost! In The Park"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Tickets go on sale Wednesday morning for Chicago Gourmet, celebrating the city's world-class chefs and restaurants.

The star-studded lineup includes Boeufhaus chef Brian Ahern, Frontera Grill chef Rick Bayless, Virtue chef Damarr Brown, Soul & Smoke chef D'Andre Carter, Girl & The Goat chef Stephanie Izard, Lettuce Entertain You chef Hisanobu Osaka, and dozens more.

Chicago Gourmet runs from Sept. 22 to Sept. 25 atop the Harris Theater rooftop at Millennium Park.

The event will feature a tacos and tequila on Sept. 22, hosted by Bayleess; "Hamburger Hop" hosted by Izard on Sept. 23, featuring burgers, beer, wine, and spirits; a "Grand Cru" on Sept. 24, featuring wines and spirits from Southern Glazer's and cuisine from multiple award winning chefs; and "Prost! In The Park" on Sept. 25, hosted  by Monteverde chef Sarah Grueneberg, featuring German Oktoberfest classics.

Tickets range from $60 for a single late night event to $1,985 for a full weekend travel package for two, including a stay at The Langham luxury hotel

