Chicago global host of 15th annual International Jazz Day

Jazz lovers from around the world are meeting in Chicago.

It's the 15th annual International Jazz Day on Thursday, and this year, Chicago is the global host.

The city will celebrate with an "All-Star Global Concert" on Thursday night at 7 p.m. You can watch the live stream on the International Jazz Day website.

With Chicago at the center, Jazz Day events will take place worldwide.

Tom Carter, president of Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz, said Chicago is an appropriate place to celebrate because it's the founder's birthplace.

"There's a long history of jazz and blues here as well, and it's also the home of Herbie Hancock. Herbie is the one who founded International Jazz Day," Carter said.

City of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events Commissioner Kenya Merrit said the city has "come alive." She said the city has had events in many different neighborhoods in celebration.

"Chicago is not shy on how we show up," Merrit said.