3 Chicago gang leaders head to prison on racketeering charges

3 Chicago gang leaders head to prison on racketeering charges

3 Chicago gang leaders head to prison on racketeering charges

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three leaders of a Chicago street gang are headed to prison on federal racketeering charges.

Romeo Blackman, Terrance Smith, and Jolicious Turman were convicted following a seven-week trial.

Federal prosecutors said as part of the "Goonie Gang." The three were liable for six murders.

They stole weapons, violently intimidated witnesses to keep them from cooperating with law enforcement, and boasted about gang activities on social media.

Five other men connected to the gang face various state and federal charges.