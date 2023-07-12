Watch CBS News
Local News

3 Chicago gang leaders head to prison on racketeering charges

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

3 Chicago gang leaders head to prison on racketeering charges
3 Chicago gang leaders head to prison on racketeering charges 00:31

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three leaders of a Chicago street gang are headed to prison on federal racketeering charges.

Romeo Blackman, Terrance Smith, and Jolicious Turman were convicted following a seven-week trial.

Federal prosecutors said as part of the "Goonie Gang." The three were liable for six murders.

They stole weapons, violently intimidated witnesses to keep them from cooperating with law enforcement, and boasted about gang activities on social media.

Five other men connected to the gang face various state and federal charges.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 12, 2023 / 5:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.