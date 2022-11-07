Protesters in Chicago spell out 'Free Iran' in white flags visible to passing planes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In Chicago Sunday protesters joined forces to speak out for people thousands of miles away in Iran.

Protesters in Chicago spelled out "Free Iran" in a white flag demonstration near Montrose Beach.

At least 14,000 flags were placed on the grass there Sunday afternoon. Each flag represents prisoners and journalists who are being held and torutred at prisons across Iran. That number also includes university students, musicians, artists and athletes.

International human rights groups report at least 300 people, including 40 children, have died in protests since the death of Mahsa Amini.

She died in the custody of the country's morality police for wearing her hijab improperly.

This week more than 1,000 indictments were handed down to protesters. Many of them were sentenced to death.

"It's really simple: We want to free Iran. We want justice for everyone. We're not asking for a lot, for people to stop supporting the Islamic regime and accept this revolution for regime change," said Saba Latifi, who is Iranian.

The Chicago Park District granted activists a permit to have the flag display of "Free Iran" that can be seen from some highrise buildings and airplanes passing by for the next two weeks.