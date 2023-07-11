Chicago First Alert Weather: Storm chances ramp up today and tomorrow
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday afternoon through sunset.
Storms that do develop could be strong, producing gusty winds and heavy downpours. Lows tonight will be in the mid 60s.
Scattered storm chances increase after midnight, and especially by daybreak Wednesday.
Widespread showers and storms are expected on Wednesday and several could be strong, producing gusty winds and torrential downpours.
The greatest chance for severe weather will be for areas south of Interstate 88. Heavy downpours could produce street flooding. Rainfall amounts could exceed one inch in several places on Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to mid 70s.
Isolated storm chances linger for Thursday, then scattered opportunities of rain return for Friday. This weekend will also feature a chance for isolated storms with highs in the mid 80s.
TONIGHT: Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then a chance for scattered storms overnight. Low 66°
WEDNESDAY: Numerous showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong or severe. Heavy rainfall possible. High 76°
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for storms in the afternoon. High 83°
