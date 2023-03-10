Chicago First Alert Weather: flurries and sprinkles through the evening

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Areas of flurries and sprinkles are expected through the evening hours. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. Overnight, we'll be cloudy with lows in the low 30s.

Cloudy skies and chilly for Saturday with highs in the upper 30s. Due to a wind off the lake, lakeshore locations will be a bit cooler in the mid 30s. We'll be mainly dry through the daylight hours, then have a chance for wet snow in the evening and overnight hours. Accumulations of 1 to 2 inches of snowfall are possible.

Sunday will start off with temperatures in the low 30s and light snow showers. As temperatures warm to near 40 degrees, expect a mix of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Some lingering flurries are in the forecast for Monday with breezy conditions and highs in the mid 30s. Despite more sunshine by Tuesday, highs will be around ten degrees below average in the low 30s.

A storm system will bring us a chance for widespread rain, perhaps even some thunder, on Thursday with highs near 50 degrees.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with a chance for flurries and sprinkles this evening. Low 32°

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies and chilly. A chance for snow in the evening. High 38°, but mid 30s near the lake.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance of light snow in the morning, then a chance for a rain and snow mix in the afternoon. High 38°