Airlines reporting flight cancellations at Chicago airports amid freezing rain

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Flights have been canceled at Chicago's airports as freezing rain causes icy conditions.

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, 105 flights were canceled at O'Hare International Airport and 3 flights were canceled at Midway International Airport.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday. Freezing rain overnight has led to ice accumulation and hazardous road conditions.