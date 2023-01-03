Chicago fitness trainer gives advice on how to get into shape this new year

CHICAGO (CBS) – Many may say New Year's resolutions are a dime a dozen. A majority of them focus on getting into shape.

CBS 2's Andrew Ramos spoke to a Chicago trainer about getting started and staying focused in the new year.

For many, the new year is a time to bring out the new you and that's where New Year's resolutions come in.

"I am going to work out three times a week," said Mia Chejlaba.

"I am going to try to spend my money a little smarter," said Jack Martin.

"Probably meditate and just find a positive mindset," said Maddie Felonk.

While some goals do come within reach, we all know many fall by the wayside by February.

The most common resolution: getting in shape.

"People go to the gym on January 1, and don't stick with it, you know, so what's the point?" said Ally Struck.

Annie Padrid, owner of The Space a Chicago-based training and sports performance facility, said "People need to give themselves a little bit of a break, you know, get rid of the judgement."

Padrid has helped clients reach their fitness goals for nearly two decades.

"You're not looking into going to the gym and leaving drenched in sweat like you've had the best work out of your entire life," she said. "You're just looking to move your body."

And that also includes your diet.

"Have grace with yourself," Padrid said. "Let yourself fall off a little bit. It's the only way you could actually enjoy doing this because cold turkey doesn't work for most people."

One thing most experts agree on: be weary of who you take advice from, especially as social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram prop up so-called "fitness experts" who, in most cases, are not certified.

"If you are really looking to do this the right way, and start off and stay injury-free, which is such a huge part of this process, because once you get injured, you're like 'I am out, never again. Thanks for playing. I'm done,'" Padrid, who is certified, said. "It's really just to check someone's credentials."

Setting both small term and long-term goals will get you to the finish line, Padrid said. It's all about being realistic.

"The goal is for you to come into the gym feeling a certain way, and no matter what that is, when you leave, you feel a little bit better, if not a whole lot better," she said.