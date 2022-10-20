Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Wind gusts expected to pick up

By Albert Ramon

Chicago First Alert Weather: It's going to get warm
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A few passing clouds and cool tonight with lows in the low 40s.

A breezy south wind will boost highs Friday to the low to mid 70s. Gusts are expected to be as high as 30 to 35 mph over the next few days. Highs will be in the upper 70s this weekend with gusty southerly winds.

Average highs this time of the year are around 60 degrees, so we're tracking nearly 20 degrees above average temperatures in some locations by Sunday.

Although highs will be in the 70s on Monday, shower chances will be possible. Even a thunderstorm can't be ruled out.

Turning cooler with our next cold front on Tuesday with showers.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 40°

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and breezy. High 72°

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 77°

First published on October 20, 2022 / 5:42 PM

