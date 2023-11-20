Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Wet start to the week

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain for a couple of days
Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain for a couple of days 02:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain increases overnight as low pressure passes to our south. 

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, expect gusty easterly winds Monday night and they'll become northwesterly on Tuesday.

Rain lingers through the morning rush. We dry out Tuesday afternoon except in northwest Indiana where a few lake-effect rain showers could continue.

It'll be dry for the big travel day on Wednesday and on Thanksgiving. Clouds increase later in the day on Thursday as our next cold front arrives.

TONIGHT: RAIN. GUSTY WINDS. LOW 42.

TUESDAY: WINDY AND WET MORNING. HIGH 47.

WEDNESDAY: BECOMING MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 45.

Mary Kay Kleist
First published on November 20, 2023 / 3:28 PM CST

