Chicago First Alert Weather: Weekend Warmup

By Laura Bannon

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A weekend warmup is on the way!

Temperatures rise near normal into the 60s Friday with mainly cloudy skies. Showers return late in the evening.

 Saturday rain chances return, especially in the afternoon with thunderstorms that could turn severe with damaging wind and isolated tornadoes. The Chicago area is under a "Slight Risk" for severe weather.

Temperatures stay mild in the 60s and last into much of next week.   

First published on April 29, 2022 / 4:58 AM

