CHICAGO (CBS)-- A cool start to a warm day.

Starting off Tuesday with clouds and a few sprinkles which taper off before sunrise.

A little drizzle early but a nice afternoon ahead! Highs in the 70s @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/7dzaEchumh — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) September 13, 2022

Temperatures will climb to the 70s by the afternoon.

The 80s return by the end of the week.