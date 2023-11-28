Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmer on Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Increasing clouds late Tuesday afternoon into the evening.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, temperatures will be in the mid-20s through the early evening, then low 20s Tuesday night. Wind chills in the evening will be in the single digits and low teens.

Mostly sunny and not as cold for Wednesday with highs near 40 degrees. Partly cloudy skies for Thursday with highs in the mid-40s and a slight chance of rain in the evening.

Friday will bring us a better chance for rain with scattered showers and highs in the low 40s. Mostly cloudy this weekend with highs in the low 40s Saturday, then mid-40s Sunday with a slight chance for rain.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and cold. Low 21°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High 39°

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in the day. High 45°

