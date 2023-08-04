Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm, sunny day for Lollapalooza Day 2

By Laura Bannon

CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you are heading to day 2 of Lollapalooza, a warm and mostly sunny day is ahead. 

Temperatures will be in the mid-80s. Muggy conditions are expected by the evening with a stray shower possible. 

Saturday will be another sunny day with rain chances increasing at night. 

Scattered showers and storms are expected Sunday with strong to severe conditions. CBS 2 meteorologists will continue to monitoring conditions. 

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville.

First published on August 4, 2023 / 5:39 AM

