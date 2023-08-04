Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm, sunny day for Lollapalooza Day 2

CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you are heading to day 2 of Lollapalooza, a warm and mostly sunny day is ahead.

Temperatures will be in the mid-80s. Muggy conditions are expected by the evening with a stray shower possible.

Saturday will be another sunny day with rain chances increasing at night.

Scattered showers and storms are expected Sunday with strong to severe conditions. CBS 2 meteorologists will continue to monitoring conditions.