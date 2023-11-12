Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm and sunny week ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A weak front will move across the area Sunday night. Clear skies with temperatures around 40 degrees, with cooler readings in the 30s to the west of Chicago.

Breezy and sunny for Monday with highs near 60 degrees.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and breezy. Low 40°

MONDAY: Sunny skies and breezy. High 59°

TUESDAY: Sunny skies and mild. High 60°

High pressure will keep us sunny through midweek and also allow for a warmer wind out of the south starting Tuesday. Highs will increase through Thursday in the 60s.

There's a slight chance for rain Thursday night into Friday morning as another front passes through. Highs will be back in the 50s Friday and next weekend, but still above average for this time of year.