Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Umbrellas tonight

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Evening showers
Chicago First Alert Weather: Evening showers 01:46

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers will be likely late Tuesday afternoon and into the evening. 

7pm-tue.png
CBS

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, most of the rain will be light, but a few moderate pockets will be possible. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s this evening, then low to mid 40s overnight. A few passing light showers will be possible after midnight.

daypart-3-panel-evening.png
CBS

It'll be mainly dry, mostly cloudy and very windy for Wednesday. Wind gusts could be as high as 45 miles per hour in the morning. Highs will be cooler than Tuesday, but still above average, in the upper 40s.

8am-wed.png
CBS

Thursday will be a messy day with a chance for rain and sleet in the morning, then a chance for snow in the afternoon and early evening. Light accumulations of snow will be possible, especially for areas north and west of Chicago. Highs will be in the mid 30s.

4pm-wed.png
CBS

Colder Friday with temperatures in the teens in the morning, then mid to upper 20s in the afternoon. More sunshine, windy conditions and temperatures in the 40s return this weekend.

daypart-5-panel-tomorrow.png
CBS

THIS AFTERNOON: Increasing showers and breezy. High 52°

TONIGHT: Evening showers likely. Low 46°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and very windy. High 49°

THURSDAY: A rain, sleet and snow mix. Some accumulation of snow is possible, especially north and west of Chicago. High 35°

new-7-day.png
CBS
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on February 14, 2023 / 12:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.