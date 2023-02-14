Chicago First Alert Weather: Umbrellas tonight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers will be likely late Tuesday afternoon and into the evening.

CBS

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, most of the rain will be light, but a few moderate pockets will be possible. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s this evening, then low to mid 40s overnight. A few passing light showers will be possible after midnight.

CBS

It'll be mainly dry, mostly cloudy and very windy for Wednesday. Wind gusts could be as high as 45 miles per hour in the morning. Highs will be cooler than Tuesday, but still above average, in the upper 40s.

CBS

Thursday will be a messy day with a chance for rain and sleet in the morning, then a chance for snow in the afternoon and early evening. Light accumulations of snow will be possible, especially for areas north and west of Chicago. Highs will be in the mid 30s.

CBS

Colder Friday with temperatures in the teens in the morning, then mid to upper 20s in the afternoon. More sunshine, windy conditions and temperatures in the 40s return this weekend.

CBS

THIS AFTERNOON: Increasing showers and breezy. High 52°

TONIGHT: Evening showers likely. Low 46°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and very windy. High 49°

THURSDAY: A rain, sleet and snow mix. Some accumulation of snow is possible, especially north and west of Chicago. High 35°

CBS