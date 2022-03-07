Watch CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: chilly afternoon follows morning's snowfall

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After leaving us 1" to 3" of snow, our weather system departs, leaving a chilly northwest wind flow for the rest of the day.

lows-tonight-adi-3.png
Slow clears overnight as high pressure heads our way. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow as the high moves back to the 40s.

highs-tomorrow-adi-2.png
Snow chances return Thursday night into Friday. 

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm-3.png
This is the weekend we "spring forward" 2 a.m. Sunday, with chilly conditions for the St. Patrick's Day Parade downtown Saturday.

TONIGHT: SLOW CLEARING. CHILLY. LOW 22.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 42.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 44.

Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on March 7, 2022 / 3:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

