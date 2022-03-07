Chicago First Alert Weather: chilly afternoon follows morning's snowfall
CHICAGO (CBS) -- After leaving us 1" to 3" of snow, our weather system departs, leaving a chilly northwest wind flow for the rest of the day.
Slow clears overnight as high pressure heads our way. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow as the high moves back to the 40s.
Snow chances return Thursday night into Friday.
This is the weekend we "spring forward" 2 a.m. Sunday, with chilly conditions for the St. Patrick's Day Parade downtown Saturday.
TONIGHT: SLOW CLEARING. CHILLY. LOW 22.
TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 42.
WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 44.
