Chicago First Alert Weather: chilly afternoon follows morning's snowfall

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After leaving us 1" to 3" of snow, our weather system departs, leaving a chilly northwest wind flow for the rest of the day.

CBS

Slow clears overnight as high pressure heads our way. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow as the high moves back to the 40s.

CBS

Snow chances return Thursday night into Friday.

CBS

This is the weekend we "spring forward" 2 a.m. Sunday, with chilly conditions for the St. Patrick's Day Parade downtown Saturday.

TONIGHT: SLOW CLEARING. CHILLY. LOW 22.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 42.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 44.