Chicago First Alert Weather: Thunderstorms to wrap up, make way for clear skies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A few garden variety thunderstorms are in store for the Chicago area Saturday evening and a few more Sunday. Temperatures will climb all week, making it into the 90s for most of the week.

Saturday night brings a few lingering storms as they wrap up, then mostly clear skies. Low temperatures will reach 65 degrees.

Expect isolated storms Sunday but otherwise mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will reach 88 degrees.

Highs will be in the 90s all next week. Conditions will be dry and sunny most days.

