Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Thunderstorms to wrap up, make way for clear skies

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Thunderstorms to wrap up, make way for clear skies
Chicago First Alert Weather: Thunderstorms to wrap up, make way for clear skies 02:40

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A few garden variety thunderstorms are in store for the Chicago area Saturday evening and a few more Sunday. Temperatures will climb all week, making it into the 90s for most of the week. 

Saturday night brings a few lingering storms as they wrap up, then mostly clear skies. Low temperatures will reach 65 degrees. 

lows-tonight-adi-94.png
CBS
5-panel-daypart-tomorrow-17.png
CBS
highs-tomorrow-adi-70.png
CBS

Expect isolated storms Sunday but otherwise mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will reach 88 degrees. 

Highs will be in the 90s all next week. Conditions will be dry and sunny most days. 

7-day-forecast-pm-18.png
CBS
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on July 22, 2023 / 8:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.