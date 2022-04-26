Chicago First Alert Weather: Temps dropping tonight

Watch CBS News

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Freeze Warnings take place for most of our Atmospheric Dispersion Index (ADI) Monday night with Frost Advisories for Chicago and LaSalle County. 

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, satellite review shows a clearing line in our far southwest counties this afternoon.

 We expect this clearing to continue tonight, allowing temperatures to drop.

Next disturbance turns our skies cloudy tomorrow with evening sprinkles/flurries. There will be chilly wind off the lake all day.

Showery, cool pattern stays in place next several days.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing. Low 35.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. Late day sprinkles/flurries. High 44.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers. High near 50.

