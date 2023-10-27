Chicago First Alert Weather: temperatures plummet this weekend

Chicago First Alert Weather: Scattered showers, temperature drop this weekend

Chicago First Alert Weather: Scattered showers, temperature drop this weekend

Chicago First Alert Weather: Scattered showers, temperature drop this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A passing light shower is possible Friday evening, then clearing skies and colder overnight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

CBS

Saturday will feature some sun in the morning, then mostly cloudy skies by the mid-afternoon. Highs will be around 50 degrees.

CBS

Rain chances return Saturday night, with scattered rain in the forecast for Sunday.

CBS

Highs on Sunday will be cold in the mid 40s. Rain chances decrease Sunday night with lows in the upper 20s.

Sunny and chilly Monday, with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

We'll stay in the 30s on Tuesday with a chance for scattered snow showers for Halloween.

CBS

Tuesday evening will be cold and breezy with temperatures in the 30s for Trick-or-Treaters.

CBS

Several nights next week will feature freezing temperatures.

TONIGHT: An evening light shower, then clearing skies. Low 38°

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine, then increasing clouds in the afternoon. High 50°

SUNDAY: A 60% chance of showers. Cloudy and cold. High 47°

CBS