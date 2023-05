Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures in the upper 70s Thursday

Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures in the upper 70s Thursday

Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures in the upper 70s Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's going to be a sunny and warm day.

Thursday's temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

Rain returns Friday morning with showers lingering into the afternoon.

After the rain clears, a sunny and warm weekend is ahead.