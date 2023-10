Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures in the 50s, afternoon showers

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The sun returns Friday morning, but not for long.

More clouds and breezy conditions are expected with scattered afternoon showers. Highs Friday will be in the 60s

Temperatures drop to the 50s Saturday and Sunday. It will be a Brisk Chicago Marathon for runners.

Conditions stay cooler through next week.