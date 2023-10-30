Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures in the 40s, snow Tuesday
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Freezing temperatures start the day in some areas.
Monday's temperatures will be in the 40s with a freeze warning in effect until 9 a.m. Temperatures are 15 degrees below average.
Tuesday's highs will be in the 30s and trick-treaters can expect late afternoon snow showers. Wind gusts could reach 25 mph or 35 mph by the evening.
Highs return to the upper 40s by Wednesday.
