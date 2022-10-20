Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Super warm weekend ahead

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Big warmup coming for the weekend
Chicago First Alert Weather: Big warmup coming for the weekend 02:33

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures are struggling today. We finally crossed the 50-degree mark and stubborn clouds are starting to break. 

highs-so-far-adi.png
CBS

Not as cold tonight with 30s inland and 40s lakefront. 

lows-tonight-adi-2.png
CBS

Warm winds develop tomorrow and stay with us all weekend. 

highs-tomorrow-adi-2.png
CBS

The windy, dry conditions will create an elevated fire danger tomorrow for brush/grass fires. Outdoor burning is not recommended tomorrow.

weekend-forecast-2.png
CBS

Super warm this weekend with temperatures running a good 15 degrees above normal.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm-5.png
CBS

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. LOW AROUND 40.

FRIDAY: SUNNY, BREEZY & WARMER. HIGH 72.

SATURDAY: FULL SUN. BREEZY. HIGH 76.

SUNDAY: WINDY & WARM. HIGH 77.

Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 3:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.