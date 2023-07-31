Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunshine to start the week
CHICAGO (CBS) -- With high pressure in control, the Chicago area weather pattern is dry and quiet.
According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, we can expect light winds, passing fair weather clouds, comfortable humidity levels, and a lake breeze each afternoon through midweek.
The warmest day of the next ten will be Thursday, with highs in the upper 80s.
As we enter the weekend, a lake-enhanced cool front will move down the lake on Friday, creating high waves and dangerous rip currents.
TONIGHT: Clear. Low 65.
TUESDAY: Hazy sunshine. High 84. Cooler lakeside.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 85. Cooler lakeside.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.