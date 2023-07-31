Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunshine to start the week

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny start to the week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With high pressure in control, the Chicago area weather pattern is dry and quiet.

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, we can expect light winds, passing fair weather clouds, comfortable humidity levels, and a lake breeze each afternoon through midweek.

The warmest day of the next ten will be Thursday, with highs in the upper 80s.

As we enter the weekend, a lake-enhanced cool front will move down the lake on Friday, creating high waves and dangerous rip currents.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low 65.

TUESDAY: Hazy sunshine. High 84. Cooler lakeside.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 85. Cooler lakeside.

