Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunshine to start the week

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With high pressure in control, the Chicago area weather pattern is dry and quiet.

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, we can expect light winds, passing fair weather clouds, comfortable humidity levels, and a lake breeze each afternoon through midweek.

The warmest day of the next ten will be Thursday, with highs in the upper 80s.

 As we enter the weekend, a lake-enhanced cool front will move down the lake on Friday, creating high waves and dangerous rip currents. 

TONIGHT: Clear. Low 65.

TUESDAY: Hazy sunshine. High 84. Cooler lakeside.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 85. Cooler lakeside.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on July 31, 2023 / 2:02 PM

