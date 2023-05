Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm and sunny day

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's going to feel like a summer day on Wednesday.

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Conditions remain dry Thursday as temperatures climb to the 80s.

Scattered showers are expected on Friday through the end of Mother's Day weekend.