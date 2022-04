CHICAGO (CBS)-- A warmup is on the way.

Brisk start in the 30s. Temps trend a little milder by afternoon @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/KEzOD3CbG0 — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) April 19, 2022

Tuesday starts off chilly, but temperatures will gradually climb to the low 50s with sunshine as the day progresses.

A windy and warmer day is ahead Wednesday with showers developing later in the day.

Temperatures climb to the 60s and then 70s by the end of the week.