Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny skies for a nice Friday

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: A beautiful Friday
Chicago First Alert Weather: A beautiful Friday 03:00

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A few sprinkles this evening, otherwise expect a mostly cloudy night. Lows will be in the mid 30s. Some patchy fog is possible by early Friday morning.

Sunny skies and very nice for Friday. Highs will be in the low 50s.  

Mostly sunny for much of Saturday, although clouds will increase by around sunset. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

Sunday will be a wet day, with showers likely for much of the day. The most widespread rain though will likely occur during the morning hours. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 40s.

Partly cloudy and cool for Monday, ahead of increasing clouds for Tuesday. Rain chances increase Tuesday evening, then a chance for a rain to snow mix on Wednesday. Turning much colder for the end of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for patchy fog. Low 35°

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. High 51°

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 56°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on November 24, 2022 / 5:27 PM

